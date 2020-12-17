South Africa: Police Management Delighted Over Conviction of Man Who Murdered Five People

16 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police management in Mpumalanga are delighted over the court's decision to convict a 38-year-old man who shot and killed five people in Ogies on 12 October 2017.

The Mpumalanga Division of the High Court sitting in Middelburg convicted Teboho Thokoane also known as Maphoshane on Tuesday 15 December 2020.

The court heard that on that fateful day, four armed men hired a vehicle from Evander to Steyn farm in Ogies whereupon arrival, they opened fire, killing four farm residents before they fled the scene. Other two victims were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds where one unfortunately succumbed to his injuries meanwhile the other victim survived.

The matter was then brought to the attention of the police where five counts of murder case was opened as well as an additional charge of attempted murder. The Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga Police, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma instructed that a tracing team from Witbank be assembled to investigate this horrendous act. The astute members of the team worked tirelessly and followed all possible leads which led to the arrest of Thokoane at Evander. Whilst looking for the remaining suspects, the investigation team was notified of a fight that took place at Evander where the said suspects were all killed.

Thokoane, was trialed and found guilty on five counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of illegal possession of firearm and one count of illegal possession of ammunition. His case was postponed until 08 February 2021 for sentencing.

General Zuma has congratulated the team for the sterling work done.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.