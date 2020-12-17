South Africa: Police Management Delighted Over Conviction of Man Who Murdered Five People

press release

The police management in Mpumalanga are delighted over the court's decision to convict a 38-year-old man who shot and killed five people in Ogies on 12 October 2017.

The Mpumalanga Division of the High Court sitting in Middelburg convicted Teboho Thokoane also known as Maphoshane on Tuesday 15 December 2020.

The court heard that on that fateful day, four armed men hired a vehicle from Evander to Steyn farm in Ogies whereupon arrival, they opened fire, killing four farm residents before they fled the scene. Other two victims were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds where one unfortunately succumbed to his injuries meanwhile the other victim survived.

The matter was then brought to the attention of the police where five counts of murder case was opened as well as an additional charge of attempted murder. The Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga Police, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma instructed that a tracing team from Witbank be assembled to investigate this horrendous act. The astute members of the team worked tirelessly and followed all possible leads which led to the arrest of Thokoane at Evander. Whilst looking for the remaining suspects, the investigation team was notified of a fight that took place at Evander where the said suspects were all killed.

Thokoane, was trialed and found guilty on five counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of illegal possession of firearm and one count of illegal possession of ammunition. His case was postponed until 08 February 2021 for sentencing.

General Zuma has congratulated the team for the sterling work done.