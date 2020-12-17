Tanzania: Kalemani Issues Three-Month Ultimatum to Arusha Tanesco Manager

16 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Isdory Kitunda

MINISTER for Energy Dr Medard Kalemani has issued a three-month ultimatum to Arusha regional Tanesco manager to complete the construction of power station at Lemuguru village in Arumeru district to facilitate power transmission from Singida to Namanga border.

Dr Kalemani issued the directive yesterday while inspecting the implementation of the project that has now reached 70 per cent.

The minister also issued a three-day order to the project manager and his assistant who is the project engineer to give explanation in writing with regard to the delay of the project which is being implemented by a company from Bosnia.

Dr Kalemani explained that delay of the project has led to failure by Tanesco to connect power to 38 villages in Singida, Manyara and Arusha regions.

The project is expected to enable Tanzania to sell surplus electricity to the neighboring countries , especially upon completion of Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project along Rufiji River.

