Tanzania: UNDP Supports Integrated Tourism Recovery in Zanzibar

THE UNDP in collaboration with United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and the government of Zanzibar has adopted an integrated approach to build-back the tourism industry in the new post-Covid economic era, with the concept of 'leaving no one behind'.

In her opening remarks at a workshop held at the Golden- Tulip Hotel in Stone Town, Ms Rukiya Wadoud from the UNDP said the project on 'integrated tourism recovery and resilience in Zanzibar' complements ongoing 'tourism for all' initiatives.

She said that the project strategy includes improving the environment for private investment and recovery of tourism value chain, strengthening institutional capacities in delivery of tourism sector services, facilitating access of affordable financial services and products for recovery, and investment of SMEs in the tourism value chain.

It also includes unleashing business potential of SMEs and local communities, repackaging the tourism value prepositions, enhancing effectiveness, productivity, employability and integration of SMEs youth, women and the local suppliers in tourism value chain, marketing Zanzibar's diverse tourist attractions with the view of attracting tourists from various segments, including non-traditional regional and domestic markets, as well as promoting sustainable greener and blue tourism in Zanzibar.

"Pursuant to kick start project implementation, UNDP in collaboration with the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism (ZCT) has organised a training workshop on Local Economic Development, which is aimed at sensitising SMEs, local suppliers, women and youths on the requirements, quality and standards of supplies for tourism and hospitality industry," Ms Wadoud said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Adrienne Harris, the facilitator from Harvest Group Management, South Africa, said the five-day workshop (14th to 18th December) focuses on enhancing SMEs effectiveness, productivity, employability and integration in tourism value chain.

She said that Zanzibar has many opportunities to develop the tourism industry and benefit entrepreneurs if they get skills, proper planning and advertise the uniqueness of Zanzibar because most tourists are attracted by things which are unique in the area.

Tourism is the flagship sector in Zanzibar, which accounts for about 27 per cent of the GDP and attracts more than 400 million US dollars in foreign exchange annually, with the potential for further expansion and subsequent contribution to Zanzibar's economic development.

According to research, the sector also offers employment to a high proportion of women, as well as employing low skill labour, thus generating employment to women and the poor.

However, coupled with the impact of Covid-19, the tourism sector faces several fundamental challenges that threaten the socio-economic development of Zanzibar and the tourism industry in particular.