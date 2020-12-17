Uganda: Elite Coaches in Hot Soup With Masaza Cup Football

Elite coaches are under duress to forcibly embrace professionalism.

On Tuesday, when Masaza Cup organisers expelled Bulemeezi head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa and Ssingo chairman Uthman Wasswa from Njeru camp for flouting Covid-19 regulations, it opened a can of worms.

Wasswa reportedly left camp to sort out the team's financial woes while Mugerwa was making his availability for Bright Stars for the remaining two games this year before the league takes a two-month break to allow for the Chan preparations.

"Masaza Cup is not a permanent job and I have to respect my contract at Bright Stars," explained Mugerwa.

The Bright Star's deputy coach justified his decision to train Bulemeezi saying he renewed the contract in May and the uncertainty of Covid-19 is the reason the tournament was not held in its due schedule. The finals are normally played over the off-season climaxing in October. There are obvious consequences. An official close to Bright Stars explained that by insisting on coaching Bulemeezi in Masaza Cup, Mugerwa had become a boorish embarrassment, unwilling to conduct himself with the professionalism required of a person representing a Premier League club.

Mugerwa hoped to stay with Bulemeezi for an initial 10 days during which group games would be concluded. But the alarm bells rang louder as the club remained without a win in the opening three rounds. In his absence, the team lost 2-1 to Express. Head coach Baker Mbowa had to consult with skipper Sula Ssebunza, fitness trainer Ali Muwaya Gwaita and Ben Kalama, the goalkeeping coach.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The expulsion could be an escape route for Mugerwa from the Bulemeezi contract although it could be costly.

Fufa has recently taken a strong stance on professionalism among coaches. Moses Magogo, the Fufa president in August discouraged elite coaches from training amateur teams.

Although guidelines are yet to be approved by Fufa, elite coaches can be sanctioned by the executive.

Mugerwa not alone

Fufa currently allows a coach to be employed by a maximum of two teams in a season. This is the reason Steven Bogere is yet to formalise his move to Buddu after leaving UPDF.

Felix Ssekabuuza's role as Technical Director with Gomba could also come under scrutiny. He coached relegated Kansai Plascon during the regular season of the Big League before helping Booma in the play-offs.

Ibrahim Kirya, Villa's deputy, was appointed at Gomba but was only available during build-up games. Vipers' head coach Fred Kajoba is also the head of technical at Kabula but the club's false start could force him away. Tooro United's Edward Golola is not in Njeru camp. He initially signed with Ssingo, which now has former Wakiso Giants goalkeeping coach Ali Kiggundu in charge while Mawogola, which later signed him, has Jamada Magaasi. For URA, Hamza Lutalo was blocked from joining Kyadondo.