Uganda: Namutumba District Chairperson Succumbs to Covid-19

16 December 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ronald Seebe

The Namutumba District chairperson, Hajji Saleh Kumbuga, has passed away at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he had been admitted after testing positive for Covid-19.

The district National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairperson, Hajji Siraji Gusongweire, said Mr Kumbuga died on Wednesday morning.

"As we wait for the autopsy report, our chairperson was admitted in Mulago Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19," Mr Gusongweire said.

Born in Bukaba village, Namutumba Town Council in Namutumba District about 70 years ago, Hajji Kumbuga first served as district councillor representing Namutumba Town Council for two terms before contesting for the LCV seat in 2016.

Last year, at the advice of his doctors who said he was having cardiovascular issues, Hajji Kumbuga announced that he would not seek re-election in 2021; however, such a proclamation didn't mean he had exited the political arena.

He later made another attempt in elderly Member of Parliament (Eastern region) seat but lost in the NRM primaries.

Most of his efforts have been geared towards improving the education sector and encouraging youths to be self-reliant and during his time in leadership, he lobbied for the completion of a multi-billion administration block.

Some of the residents Daily Monitor spoke to say he will be remembered for his efforts to create more administrative units and the Busiki North Constituency.

Mr Yusuf Dabadha, the male youth district councillor representing Namutumba district and aspiring Member of Parliament for Busiki constituency, said Mr Kumbuga will be remembered for his efforts to inspire youths to join leadership.

Mr Charles Mwanja, a former youth finance secretary for Namutumba district and friend to the deceased, said there will be a council sitting today in his honour, after which he will be laid to rest tomorrow (Thursday) at Bukaba village, North Ward in Namutumba Town Council.

According to Mr Mwanja, the deceased has not only helped the youths, but has been a link connecting civil servants and politicians in the district.

"Namutumba used to have internal bickering between civil servants and politicians but through his efforts, this came to an end," Mr Mwanja said.

As of December 15, 2020 the Ministry of Health had registered 402 new cases of Covid-19 and one death. This pushes the cumulative number of cases to 28,168 and 225 deaths.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Magashule Must Step Down, South African Ruling Party Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.