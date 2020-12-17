Uganda: Namutumba District Chairperson Succumbs to Covid-19

The Namutumba District chairperson, Hajji Saleh Kumbuga, has passed away at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he had been admitted after testing positive for Covid-19.

The district National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairperson, Hajji Siraji Gusongweire, said Mr Kumbuga died on Wednesday morning.

"As we wait for the autopsy report, our chairperson was admitted in Mulago Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19," Mr Gusongweire said.

Born in Bukaba village, Namutumba Town Council in Namutumba District about 70 years ago, Hajji Kumbuga first served as district councillor representing Namutumba Town Council for two terms before contesting for the LCV seat in 2016.

Last year, at the advice of his doctors who said he was having cardiovascular issues, Hajji Kumbuga announced that he would not seek re-election in 2021; however, such a proclamation didn't mean he had exited the political arena.

He later made another attempt in elderly Member of Parliament (Eastern region) seat but lost in the NRM primaries.

Most of his efforts have been geared towards improving the education sector and encouraging youths to be self-reliant and during his time in leadership, he lobbied for the completion of a multi-billion administration block.

Some of the residents Daily Monitor spoke to say he will be remembered for his efforts to create more administrative units and the Busiki North Constituency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Yusuf Dabadha, the male youth district councillor representing Namutumba district and aspiring Member of Parliament for Busiki constituency, said Mr Kumbuga will be remembered for his efforts to inspire youths to join leadership.

Mr Charles Mwanja, a former youth finance secretary for Namutumba district and friend to the deceased, said there will be a council sitting today in his honour, after which he will be laid to rest tomorrow (Thursday) at Bukaba village, North Ward in Namutumba Town Council.

According to Mr Mwanja, the deceased has not only helped the youths, but has been a link connecting civil servants and politicians in the district.

"Namutumba used to have internal bickering between civil servants and politicians but through his efforts, this came to an end," Mr Mwanja said.

As of December 15, 2020 the Ministry of Health had registered 402 new cases of Covid-19 and one death. This pushes the cumulative number of cases to 28,168 and 225 deaths.