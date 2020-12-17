Uganda/Kenya: Uganda Cubs Target Kenya Scalp in Cecafa Showpiece

16 December 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Elvis Senono

The national Under-17 team Cubs will have a chance to top their group when they kick off their Cecafa title defence today against Kenya at the Umuganda Stadium, Gisenyi in Rwanda.

This is after the latter played out a 2-all draw with Ethiopia in the opening Group A fixture on Sunday evening.

Sudan disqualified

The tournament has undergone several changes with Burundi, Sudan and Eritrea pulling out while South Sudan were disqualified after four of their players failed an MRI scan, a requirement for all teams at the tournament.

This left the tournament with six teams and Uganda's opening game against South Sudan consequently called off on Sunday to the frustration of head coach Hamza Lutalo.

"Of course we are sorry to our colleagues of South Sudan for not making it but to our side we are affected hugely. When you're here all your mind is focused on playing your games and go," said Lutalo.

He is expected to rely on the experience of up to five players who won the inaugural Cecafa Under-15 title last year.

They include Vipers Junior Team playmaker Travis Mutyaba who was one of the scorers as the Cubs thrashed Kenya 4-0 in the final to win the tournament held in Eritrea. Others are Vincent Mulema (Kyetume Fc Junior Team), Peter Gava (Express FC Junior Team) Kaliisa Shugai -Express FC Junior Team) and Shafiq Magogo Shafiq - Forward (KCCA SA) son to Fufa president Moses Magogo.

Meanwhile Group B is also left with three teams including Djibouti and tournament hosts Rwanda who lost their opening game 3-1 to Tanzania on Monday.

The top two nations from each group will qualify for the semifinals.

Uganda are the reigning champions of the Cecafa tournament where the finalists will represent the region at the U-17 Afcon finals that will be held in Morocco next year.

CECAFA U-17 TOURNAMENT

THE GROUPS

Group A

Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia

Group B

Rwanda, Tanzania, Djibouti

