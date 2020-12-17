South Africa: Significant Drop of New Cases in Nelson Mandela Bay - but Outbreak Moves to Other Parts of Eastern Cape

16 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

For the first time in months, the daily report on Covid-19 infections in the Eastern Cape brought good news on Wednesday. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported a significant drop in new cases in Nelson Mandela Bay and the Sarah Baartman district.

The daily report into the outbreak of coronavirus infections in the Eastern Cape brought some good news for the first time in months on Wednesday as the National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported a significant decrease in new cases of the virus in Nelson Mandela Bay and the Sarah Baartman District.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane said the race was on to get enough oxygen to facilities in provincial hotspots as the virus continued to ravage the Eastern Cape.

The province has 13,033 active cases of the virus and the cumulative death toll for Covid-19 since March stands at 5,681 cases.

The two districts, Nelson Mandela Bay and Sarah Baartman, have borne the brunt of a massive outbreak since late October, with hospitals battling to cope and multiple deaths reported daily.

But according to the latest report, new cases in Nelson Mandela Bay have dropped by 43% and in the Sarah Baartman District by 21%.

