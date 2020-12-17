Tanzania: Govt Satisfied With Fire and Rescue Block Construction Pace

16 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

DEPUTY Minister for Home Affairs, Hamis Hamza Hamisi has expressed satisfaction on the pace of construction work for two structures for the Fire and Rescue Force at a cost of 7.2bn/-.

He said the government is considering to build several modern centres for fire and rescue as it attempts to bring services closer to the public.

He made the remarks after visiting the centres in Chamwino, calling for the contractors to work day and night to ensure they complete the work within the agreed time.

"I am satisfied with the work thus far, considering the amount of fund released," he said, directing the force to ensure all the contracts are enforced diligently and accordingly.

The fire and rescue force is implementing two projects in Dodoma, which include the force's residential structure at Kikombo valued at 6bn/-, in which 5bn/- was a presidential promise made during the inaugural of its headquarters in the city.

"The other project is construction work of a sub-office in Chamwino that will include an administration block, a yard, physical exercise space and a workshop, both costing 1.2bn/-," he said.

Finance and Administration Commissioner at the Fire and Rescue Force, Mbarala Semwanza detailed that construction work on the Chamwino project has reached 70 per cent and is expected to be completed in February next year.

Semwanza said the work on the residential structure is also at 30 per cent of its completion, which will accommodate 80 households.

"We have already spent 1.07bn/- for the Chamwino based centre and a total of 2.9bn/- has been released to finance the construction work on the Kikombo project," he said, emphasizing that both projects will be completed in February next year.

