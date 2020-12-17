Malawi: Ex-Minister Henry Mussa's Case Goes for Trial Jan 13 - Is He Victim of Political Persecution?

Lilongwe Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba has set January 13, 2021 as the date when the case where former cabinet minister and versatile politician Henry Mussa is accused of stealing government computers and a gen-set when he served as Information Minister last year goes for trial. His co-accused is former Director of Information, Gedion Munthali.

Both accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On December 7, the last time the court sat for plea, the charge sheet contained allegations and particulars that were insufficient and were lacking, according to Mussa's lawyers.

"The charge sheet did not inform the accused persons exactly what they were being accused of. For instance, the computers and genset were just described as computers and a genset without identifying them with any brand or any other specific description. Furthermore, the charges contained a charge of money laundering which did not even allege money laundering. The charge did not state that money was laundered or accuse any of the accused of having laundered any money," one of the lawyers, Chrispin Mndala said.

He said consequently, the charges were objected to, and the state agreed to amend the charges. The second accused, Mussa, did not take a plea at the time as the charges were defective. The matter was consequently set down for plea on Monday, December 14, 2020.

According to the lawyer, on the day the state proffered a charge sheet that described the items in better details. The charge of money laundering was also dropped.

"The matter has been set down for trial on 13th of January, 2021. Trial is expected to commence on this day as the state has now served all its documents, including witness statements, on the defence" said Mndala.

Is politics at play?

Upon winning the June 23 presidential fresh election, President Lazarus Chakwera said: "With your help, we will restore the nation's faith in the possibility of a government that serves. Not a government that rules; a government that inspires, not a government that infuriates; a government that listens, not a government that shouts; and a government that fights for you and not against you."

Listening to President Chakwera making these high-sounding words, one was tempted to conclude that he knew what he was saying. Most Malawians assumed that they finally had their long awaited Messiah who knew the direction this country must take on a long road to Canaan and one with his vision clearly cut out.

Fast-forward five months later; there are strong hints that the new Messiah may just be a load of hot air after all. The new Tonse Alliance government looks already beat up and more disoriented like it has been in power for 10 years.

Despite bringing new faces in key government institutions and departments like MRA, Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM); Malawi Defence Force (MDF); Malawi Police; the office of Secretary to the President and Cabinet and the Ministry of Finance the Tonse Alliance government has just refused to clank.

Despite raising so much hope among many Malawians who voted for change on June 23, this year's government is still more of a classic case of three steps forward and four steps backwards.

In his assessment of the Tonse Alliance government after 100 days, Executive Director for Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CEDED), Sylvester Namiwa, described Chakwera's first 100 days in office as the worst least successful in the history of democracy in this country.

Namiwa said so far Chakwera has been a 'waste' and warned Malawians to brace themselves for five years of hardships and petty politicking adding thatthe Tonse Alliance has clearly failed to fulfil a lot of its campaign promises.

Before its ascendancy to power, there was so much talk about good governance and respect for the rule of law by Tonse alliance leaders; there was talk about Malata subsidy; talk about universal fertilizer subsidy; there was talk about eating three meals a day; there was talk about cheap fertilizer and cheappassports; there was talk about free electricity and water connection; there was talk about duty free week; there was talk about giving a 30 day amnesty to those who looted government coffers to return the money or face prosecution, among others.

All these promises seem to have suddenly evaporated into thin air. The Fertilizer Input Subsidy (FISIP) was replaced by the so-called Affordable Input Program (AIP), which is currently in unimaginable chaos; what is scary is that the government doesn't look like it has a solution. In fact the Tonse alliance government doesn't look like it will implement any of the promises.

Instead, what Malawians have been given is an alias of government; an over-excited trigger-happy dummy, which is going about with cuffs and arresting innocent people relentlessly without thinking about the consequences.

Most of the arrests that have been made under the Tonse Alliance government so far are without real merit and it is doubtful whether they can stand the test of rigorous court processes. A very good example is the arrest of senior DPP stalwart, Mussa, who was arrested on September 14 this year for some theft and money laundering charges.

Some have argued that these charges are merely a smokescreen but the real charge is that the Tonse Alliance government is afraid of him because of his political stature, which is why he has been targeted for harassment.

Mussa is not a new name for those who follow politics in Malawi. He is an experienced giant from Chiradzulu district who traces his experience from the time of MCP and Kamuzu. At a tender age Kamuzu appointed him as National Youth Director, a position whose previous holders were the late Gwanda Chakuamba and Aleke Banda. He also served as a cabinet minister in the UDF cabinet under President Bakili Muluzi.

He was one of the few soldiers who ditched UDF to establish the DPP with the late Bingu wa Mutharika, and among the people who made sure that the party penetrates the southern region and other parts of the country. The former MP from Chiradzulu has a huge political profile that he is one of the figures tipped to take over the DPP presidency when Peter Mutharika finally retires from the mantle.

It is a fact that MCP is now targeting senior opposition people with arrests, especially those it fears would be an obstacle for its 2025 re-election campaign. Mussa is only just a victim of that strategy because there is absolutely no merit in the charges that have been laid against him, which may be the reason why the state kept changing its charges against him like baby nappies.

To put it simply, these are politically trumped-up charges that are only meat to deflect attention from the now glaring failures of the Tonse Alliance government.