Tanzania: School Building Projects Test for Regional Leaders

THE government has issued a two-week ultimatum to all district councils and regions that received funds for the construction of primary and secondary schools' infrastructure to complete their respective projects.

The Minister of State in the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Governments Suleiman Jafo issued the directive in Mtwara Region during his inspection tour of various development projects, including construction of schools infrastructures.

Mr Jafo said President John Magufuli dished out 171bn/- in June 26, this year for the construction of classes, toilets, teachers' houses and laboratories and other buildings to accommodate students next year to be completed in October, this year but has been delayed due to a laxity by some of the regional leaders and servants managing the construction plan.

"I hereby direct all the regional commissioners in regions that received funds for the construction of the primary and secondary schools' infrastructures to make sure the work is complete by the 30th of this month," he said, insisting that President Magufuli issued the funds to facilitate full construction of the infrastructures to help accommodate students upon reopening of schools next year.

The minister argued that while the government is committed with the projects some leaders and public servants in the regions take the move for granted, ironically at the moment when the government is seriously working on the country's development.

He directed district directors to oversee and manage the construction of the infrastructures and ensure the funds allocated are judiciously spent to complete all the required buildings by 100 per cent by the end of this month.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is not the right time to play, especially when the government is working tirelessly to bring development for the citizens' welfare...I direct all the district executive directors to go and oversee the management of the amount of funds provided by the government and ensure the funds are spent strictly to fully complete the buildings," he said.

Meanwhile, the minister commended Mtwara District Commissioner Dastan Kyobya and the District Executive Director Erica Yegella for ensuring timely construction of the classrooms in Mangopachanne and other three secondary schools in Mtwara Rural District Council.

Mr Jafo visited the schools to assess their development and lauded the leaders for better management and supervision of projects.

He however told the leaders to ensure all the schools are opened early next year to accommodate Form One students.

On the other hand, Mtwara Regional Commissioner Mr Galasius Byakanwa told the minister that the region was facing a shortage of over 50 classrooms with the minister eventually urging the community members to support the construction of schools in their areas to improve the learning environment for students.

"I call upon parents to support our districts in construction of our schools in order to create a conducive learning environment for the children," he said adding that the government provides over 20bn/ every year to facilitate free learning of the children in the country.