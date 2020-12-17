Tanzania: Udom Remembers Mkapa in Grand Style

THE University of Dodoma (UDOM) is setting up a special scholarship scheme in memory of its first chancellor, the late former President Benjamin Mkapa, Prof Faustine Karrani Bee, the Vice- Chancellor, revealed on Tuesday.

Addressing members of the press ahead of the university's 11th convocation ceremony planned for tomorrow, the Vice-Chancellor said the university council has resolved to bestow an honorary doctorate to the statesman in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the university, country and the international community.

An estimated 8,206 students will receive PhDs, masters, bachelors, diplomas and certificates.

The University said it will adopt substantial precaution in complying with the coronavirus pandemic guidelines as it holds an inperson graduation ceremony.

"We plan to hold our 11th graduation ceremony here. It will be held on Thursday and Friday this week," he said, noting that the University Council Chairperson, Mama Gaudensia Kabaka will offer the opening address.

According to Prof Bee, the scholarship will be named after the third president and will focus on providing financial support on research and tuition fee at the university.

Already the university announced that it was organising a convocation annual meeting which will be dedicated to analysing the thoughts of the statesman in education.

"In the meeting to be held tomorrow, we will analyse the president's biographic book 'My Life My Purpose,'" Prof Bee told reporters.

He noted, however, that the university has also considered setting in place a Mkapa Intellectual Festival, similar to that of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere at the University of Dar es Salaam.

President Mkapa died on July 24 this year after a short illness and was laid to rest in his home village of Lupaso in Mtwara.

Details from the higher learning institution indicate that the meeting planned for today will attract academicians, including Prof Rwekaza Mkandala, the former VC of the University of Dar es Salaam.

In another development, the University of Dodoma announced it has so far registered 9,000 undergraduate students and is planning to admit at least 11,000 students.

Over 50,000 students have graduated at the Dodoma- based University since its establishment in 2007.