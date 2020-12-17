South Africa: Nearly 10,000 Passengers Affected After Flysafair Cancels Flights Because of Extended Curfew

16 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Pitt and Victoria O'regan

Regional airline FlySafair cancelled a number of flights on 15 December because of the longer curfew imposed on 14 December. Some frustrated flyers complained about the airline's poor communication of the abrupt cancellations.

Nearly 10,000 passengers were affected after FlySafair cancelled a number of flights because of new curfew times, and some customers were frustrated by the airline's communications about the cancellations.

Almost 10,000 passengers have been affected by FlySafair's flight cancellations, according to FlySafair spokesperson Kirby Gordon. (Photo: Victoria O'Regan)

"Flight cancellations started on Tuesday morning right after the president's address, given that the new restrictions were put in place with immediate effect. Obviously, the nearest departures were prioritised and the cancellation process ran until about midnight on Tuesday evening," FlySafair spokesperson Kirby Gordon told Daily Maverick.

This came after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the national curfew would be extended from 11pm to 4am amid rising Covid-19 infections. Before that, the curfew had been from midnight to 4am.

"The curfew has had a marked impact on our operations," Gordon said.

"It's essential that we are able to complete operations in time to allow both customers and staff time to get home before curfew ends, which has unfortunately resulted...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

