South Africa: Attention to Mental Health Should Be At Forefront of Business Culture, Say Experts

Burnout and mental health issues are increasing trends in the working world, and have spiked during the Covid-19 pandemic, say experts. Raising awareness, eliminating stigma, early detection and training are all essential in managing these issues and taking care of staff.

The mental health of employees must feature prominently on corporate agendas in a Covid-19/post-Covid-19 world, says Yeleni Bruinders, senior associate at law firm Bowmans.

There has been "an exponential increase in depression and anxiety" since the first Covid-19 lockdown, Bruinders said. "I have had three or four Covid-related cases where people are struggling because of poor performance or they are actually not coping and have asked their employer for time off to try and navigate it and try to deal with it appropriately. I realised that the mental health crisis is far more pressing than I had initially thought. A large number of individuals are struggling with working from home, juggling the work/life balance -- and some are starting to reach Covid burnout."

The surge in mental health cases in the workplace calls for a more vigilant approach to complaints about poor performance, Bruinders said. "When somebody speaks to me about a poor performer, I ask questions that I...