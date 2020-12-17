South Africa: Time to Review the Huge Tax On Petrol

16 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ruan Jooste

South Africans might be rejoicing (a little) after Stats SA's latest inflation report showed that transport inflation eased 0.8% for November and 1.3% for the year. Fuel prices for the year are, on aggregate, 10.4% lower than they were a year ago.

But, not so fast! If you consider the fuel price, you'd think that the price at the pump is largely based on the price of Brent Crude and the exchange rate. Well, it is. And it isn't. Based on latest numbers by the department of energy, the basic fuel price in December for 95-octane unleaded is about R4,79 per litre. By comparison, the price of inland 95-octane unleaded was R14,46 in December. What gives? Considering the disproportionate impact of transport costs on the poor, South Africans should be outraged at our fuel prices, which not only have a direct impact on business and consumers, but also a secondary impact on the price of just about every other good or service.

The first issue is how fuel is taxed. The second is how the price of fuel is determined. Both must be reviewed.

Lobby group OUTA recently called on the government to reduce the tax burden on petrol prices,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Magashule Must Step Down, South African Ruling Party Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.