South Africa: Time to Review the Huge Tax On Petrol

analysis

South Africans might be rejoicing (a little) after Stats SA's latest inflation report showed that transport inflation eased 0.8% for November and 1.3% for the year. Fuel prices for the year are, on aggregate, 10.4% lower than they were a year ago.

But, not so fast! If you consider the fuel price, you'd think that the price at the pump is largely based on the price of Brent Crude and the exchange rate. Well, it is. And it isn't. Based on latest numbers by the department of energy, the basic fuel price in December for 95-octane unleaded is about R4,79 per litre. By comparison, the price of inland 95-octane unleaded was R14,46 in December. What gives? Considering the disproportionate impact of transport costs on the poor, South Africans should be outraged at our fuel prices, which not only have a direct impact on business and consumers, but also a secondary impact on the price of just about every other good or service.

The first issue is how fuel is taxed. The second is how the price of fuel is determined. Both must be reviewed.

Lobby group OUTA recently called on the government to reduce the tax burden on petrol prices,...