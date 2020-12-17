Botswana: Food Production Cornerstone of Every Economy

Letlhakane — Assistant Minister of Health and Wellness, Mr Sethomo Lelatisitswe has encouraged Ghani Ghani horticultural farmers to support one another to attain their goal of improving food production.

Mr Lelatisitswe said it was only through partnership and cooperation that they could attain their objectives of providing food for the country.

Addressing horticulture farmers at the Boteti Horticultural Business Clinic hosted by Ghani Ghani Association in Letlhakane on Saturday, Mr Lelatisitswe was convinced that the association members were a determined group with a clear vision.

He also commended Lucara Diamond Company's Karowe Mine for their continued efforts of giving back to the community by sponsoring the Boteti Horticultural Business Clinic.

Director for the Department of Crop Production, Mr Joshua Moloi said government was committed to the development of farming in general as it was the cornerstone of the economy.Therefore, Mr Moloi urged farmers in the horticulture sector to commit to what they were doing as it would contribute towards attaining food security. Mr Moloi said Botswana was a net importer of food items from neighbouring countries and therefore boosting global and regional trade.

However, Mr Moloi said overreliance on imports posed a threat to the growth and diversity of the economy.

He said since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was more evident that the country's overreliance on imports was a risk factor and therefore the situation ought to be reversed with speed and determination. He said importing high volumes of food stifled potential for developing the agricultural sector.

Mr Moloi said heavy reliance on imports translated into exporting potential jobs and revenue that could boost the local economy.

Mr Moloi said it was no secret that, when the going got tough, nations were obliged to prioritise care of their nationals before helping other countries.

He commended the Ghani Ghani Horticultural Association for their efforts as they were in line with the Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food Security's broad function of improving food security and championing agricultural development.

"Take full advantage of the available policies and programmes aimed at improving food production such as ISPAAD," said Mr Moloi.

He said through ISPAAD, government had set aside P20 million to support horticulture production.

He said cooperation in the farming community was an essential condition for the attainment of their objectives.

In addition, Mr Moloi said farmers were encouraged to form cooperatives, work together to discuss ways and means to attain food security.

Mr Moloi stated that he was encouraged that women were well represented in the association.

He observed that women were an integral part of the society.

He also encouraged women to take agriculture seriously since it had the potential to emancipate them from unemployment, poverty and gender-based violence.

Source : BOPA