South Africa: Johnson & Johnson the First to Apply for Covid-19 Vaccine Registration As South Africa Starts Review Process

16 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shani Reddy

South Africa's health products regulator says it will take an 'expedited approach' when reviewing Covid-19 vaccine candidates.

Pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson was the first to apply for Covid-19 vaccine registration in South Africa and its jab is one of at least four being trialled in the country, along with those developed by Novavax, AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

In a recording of a media briefing by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) on Monday, 14 December, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO of SAHPRA, said: "We received one application. This was received on Thursday evening [10 December] from Johnson & Johnson and we've started the review process."

The regulator would "review the safety and efficacy of each vaccine on a case-by-case basis and will only grant approval for public use once it has met acceptable standards of quality, safety and efficacy".

The readiness programme includes the Covid-19 Vaccine Registration Working Group, comprising external and SAHPRA experts in vaccinology, manufacturing, clinical trials, epidemiology, vigilance and other specialisations informing quality, safety and efficacy.

Chairperson of the regulator's board, Professor Helen Rees, said many of these experts are part of a global collaborative review of vaccines, in which "South Africa is really playing quite...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Magashule Must Step Down, South African Ruling Party Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.