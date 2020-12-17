South Africa: Johnson & Johnson the First to Apply for Covid-19 Vaccine Registration As South Africa Starts Review Process

analysis

South Africa's health products regulator says it will take an 'expedited approach' when reviewing Covid-19 vaccine candidates.

Pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson was the first to apply for Covid-19 vaccine registration in South Africa and its jab is one of at least four being trialled in the country, along with those developed by Novavax, AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

In a recording of a media briefing by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) on Monday, 14 December, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO of SAHPRA, said: "We received one application. This was received on Thursday evening [10 December] from Johnson & Johnson and we've started the review process."

The regulator would "review the safety and efficacy of each vaccine on a case-by-case basis and will only grant approval for public use once it has met acceptable standards of quality, safety and efficacy".

The readiness programme includes the Covid-19 Vaccine Registration Working Group, comprising external and SAHPRA experts in vaccinology, manufacturing, clinical trials, epidemiology, vigilance and other specialisations informing quality, safety and efficacy.

Chairperson of the regulator's board, Professor Helen Rees, said many of these experts are part of a global collaborative review of vaccines, in which "South Africa is really playing quite...