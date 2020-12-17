Nigeria: No Cause for Alarm Over Lagos Pipeline Leak - NNPC

17 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Addeh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday assured of safety around the scene of a gas pipeline rupture along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

A press release by the NNPC spokesperson, Dr. Kennie Obateru, in Abuja, stated that the pipeline break which was caused by a construction company carrying out excavation work in the area resulted in gas leakage.

He noted that the leakage was promptly contained through the efforts of NNPC team, officials from the Lagos state government and other stakeholders.

"The impacted section of the pipeline has been isolated and the pipeline depressurized such that it poses no danger to the public," the statement quoted the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), a subsidiary of NNPC, Mr. Faruk Usman, was quoted as saying.

"The corporation urges members of the public to go about their duties normally as all safety measures have been put in place to avert any danger. Repair work has commenced with a view to restoring gas supply as soon as possible," NNPC said.

Earlier in the day, there had been reports of a gas pipeline leak around Arepo, Magboro, which led to traffic congestion on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The incident, reportedly occurred around 9:30am and caused panic among residents of the area during the leak which occurred as a result of excavation works being carried out on the Lagos-Ibadan axis by Julius Berger.

Commander, Lagos-Ibadan-Egbeda corridor of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kehinde Hamzat, in a statement confirmed that there was a case of pipeline leak around Magboro area.

"We have a case of gas pipeline explosion around Punch Newspaper, Magboro. The pipeline got burst while men of Julius Berger, the construction company working on Lagos-Ibadan expressway were excavating a surface for worksite," he was quoted as saying.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Magashule Must Step Down, South African Ruling Party Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.