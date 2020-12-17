Nigeria: House Okays N162 Billion Budget for NCC

17 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives yesterday approved N162.066 billion budget for Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to cover the proposed capital expenditure, special projects and other cost of the commission during the fiscal year 2021.

The approval followed the consideration of the report by the House Committee on Telecommunications at the plenary.

According to the report, out of the total sum of N162.066 billion, N61.540 billion is for Recurrent Expenditure, N17. 031 billion is for Capital Expenditure, N34.493 billion is for Special Projects while the sum of N7 billion is for transfer to the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF).

Also N42.001 billion will be transferred to the Federal Government of Nigeria and N13.204 billion is for the Budget of the USPF.

The report presented by Chairman of the committee, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi read: "issue from the Statutory Revenue Fund of the Nigerian Communications Commission, the total sum of N162,066,931,000 of which the sum of N61,540,960, 000 is for Recurrent Expenditure, the sum of N17,031,099, 000 is for Capital Expenditure, the sum of N34,493,333, 000 is for Special Projects while the sum of N7, 000, 000, 000 is for transfer to the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) N42,001,539,000 will be transferred to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

"And the sum of N13,204,237,128 is for the Budget of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) for the period ending on 31 December, 2021".

Meanwhile, at the plenary also, the House adopted two motions calling for restoration of two state constituencies from Ushongo and Guma Federal Constituencies of Benue State. And for an intervention in the on-going recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The motions were sponsored by Hon. Robert Tyough, Hon. Mzondu Benjamin and Hon. Hafiz Ibrahim Kawu respectively.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Magashule Must Step Down, South African Ruling Party Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.