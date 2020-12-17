Rwanda/Djibouti: Cecafa U-17 - Slim Hope for Rwanda After Draw With Djibouti

17 December 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Wednesday

Group B

Rwanda 0-0 Djibouti

Group A

Uganda 5-0 Kenya

The national Under-17 football team hold a slim chance of progressing to the semi-finals of the Cecafa U-17 tournament taking place in Rwanda after they were held to a goalless draw by Djibouti on Wednesday, December 16.

The development means Rwanda's junior Wasps remain bottom of group B with one point from 2 matches played so far.

Tanzania lead the group with 3 points, followed by Djibouti and Rwanda in second position and third positions respectively with one point.

Rwanda's only hope for advancing to the semi-finals will depend on the result between Tanzania and Djibouti. For Rwanda to qualify, Tanzania will have to defeat Djibouti by over 3 goals, so that the Junior Wasps progress on goal difference.

Rwanda and Djibouti played a dour draw which was characterized by very few chances. The Junior Wasps got a penalty towards the end of the match but failed to make use of the opportunity after Bobo Sibomana's penalty kick was saved by the Djiboutian goalkeeper.

In the other group game that took place on the same day, reigning champions Uganda cruised to a comfortable start with a 5-0 win over Kenya to gain control of Group A.

Group stage matches will be concluded on Friday December 18. The semi-finals will follow on Sunday December 20, and the finals will take place two days later on Tuesday December 22.

