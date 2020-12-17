Nigeria: Disney+ to Bring New Animated Series 'Iwájú' to Nigeria

17 December 2020
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Shana Rafter

Disney+ and Pan-African comics company Kugali to bring new animated series, 'Iwájú' to Nigeria. Set in Lagos and directed by Ziki Nelso, the sci-fi series will explore major themes of class, innocence and challenging norms. The new series will combine Disney magic and animation expertise with Kugali's fire and storytelling authenticity. The new long form of series will debut on the streaming platform, Disney+ in 2022. "

"There are three talented comic book artists. Their dream was to bring African stories created by African artist to the world, highlighting the diversity of cultures, histories and voices across the continent", announced the Chief Creative Officer, at Walt Disney, Jennifer Lee.

"Their talents as storytellers blew us away. I'm proud to announce the first of its kind collaboration to bring original long for series to Disney+," she added.

