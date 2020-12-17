Uganda: Voters Heap Demands On Bukedea MP Candidates

The scramble to represent Bukedea District in the 12th Parliament has drawn 11 candidates, all of whom are determined to win the race.

Bukedea has two constituencies; Kachumbala and Bukedea. However, it is only the District Woman MP seat that faces no competition after incumbent Anita Among was declared unopposed.

In Bukedea County, incumbent and NRM flag bearer John Bosco Ikojo is facing competition from six others, including Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party's Sam Odeke Oita and National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer Steven Ekoom.

Other candidates race are former MP George Steven Ekuma, Mr Daniel Emaasit and Mr Peterson Omoding, who also lost in the NRM party primaries and decided to join Mr Kenneth Eyatu as Independents.

"This race is too tight to call, the incumbent and the former may be favourites but the Amuriat factor (Patrick Oboi Amuriat, the FDC presidential flag bearer) draws in the FDC candidate while NUP can also fire in a surprise," Mr Paul Omonur, a resident of Bukedea Town, says.

In Kachumbala constituency, three candidates are combing villages seeking to unseat the incumbent and NRM flag bearer, Mr Patrick Opolot Isiagi, who in the last elections won with a landslide victory.

They are Mr Tom Okelloto, Mr David Stephen Omagor and Mr Henry Aleko.

While candidates in these two constituencies are making many promises, voters have also listed a number of issues they want the next legislators to address.

In Bukedea County, voters say they want a vibrant leader who will fully represent them in Parliament.

"Once elected, some candidates disappear to Kampala and change their phone numbers," Mr James Okiasi, a resident of Kolir, observes.

Road network

Mr Okiasi says candidates should lobby for the improved road network in the district for farmers who want to access market for their produce.

"Tonnes of maize and green pepper rot every season in Kamutur because the roads that lead to the market are in a poor state," he adds.

Mr Micheal Angura, a resident of Kamon Village in Bukedea Sub-county, and Mr Moses Arikod of Kidongole Kotolut village are concerned about land security.

They say about 20,0000 acres of land at Amodingot bordering Nakapiripirit District and 11,000 acres of land at Amujej, bordering Bulambuli District, have been threatened by land grabbers for the last 10 years.

They say they want a leader who will articulate the land grabbing question in order for government to act.

Mr Charles Ojangole, a resident of Malera, concurs with the duo, saying area politicians have been riding on the land threats to gain political mileage.

"The issue about the land always comes up during the time of politics but no leader has ever bothered to give answers to the questions raised after assuming office," Mr Ojangole says.

Voters also want the incoming MPs to address the shortage of drugs in health facilities, poor access to safe drinking water and the welfare of people.

In Kachumbala County, voters want the next MP to advocate for the upgrading of Kachumbala Health Centre III to a health centre IV.

"We also need our next MP to prevail over the issue of selling our rocks to investors," Mr Martin Opejo, a resident of Kongunga Town Council, says.

Mr Opejo also wants the next MP to move a motion in Parliament seeking to change the education system to one that can reduce joblessness among graduates.

Candidates respond

Speaking at a political debate organised by Amuria District Development Agency (ADDA) at Kachumbala on Tuesday, Mr Okelloto, the aspirant for Kachumbala County, said if elected, he will focus on improving accountability, health and education in the area.

Mr Omagor promised to distribute seeds to farmers and fund village savings groups to address the issue of household income.

He said he will also give beds to all health facilities in his constituency and seek aid to provide drugs and specialised health services. He also pledged to eliminate all grass thatched houses in the constituency.

"I will also promote good governance for effective service delivery," Mr Omagor told voters.

The incumbent, Mr Opolot, who was not at the debate, said he will continue offering good service to his people.

Just as he helped connect piped water to his constituency and fixed roads, he said he will continue raising the concern of his people on the floor of Parliament.

In Bukedea County, the aspirants all pledge to address the land issues.

Mr Ikojo says he has been at the forefront of confronting people who wanted to grab Amujej land.

"I even called the minister for Lands and every person in Bukedea knows this. I will continue to protect my people's land wherever I am," the incumbent says.

Health, education

Mr Kenneth Eyatu's focus is on health, education and the economic welfare of the people of Bukedea.

He says he wants to see a united district without infighting among leaders.

Meanwhile, FDC's Oita and NUP's Ekoom say they want to change Bukedea into a constituency where youth are taken as priority.

They are also looking at quality education for people in the area and advocating for employment.

But Mr Ekuma, who recently lost in NRM primaries, says he is coming to "remove injustice of vote rigging and unite Bukedea."

Municipality pledge

Mr Ekuma says he will lobby for creation of Bukedea Municipality and Malera County once in Parliament.

"You saw, I lobbied for creation of Kachumbala County when I was in office so I want to return and ask for a municipality and another county," he says.

In addition, the former MP says he will advocate for extension of electricity to villages and operationalisation of health centre IIs, fighting corruption and promoting culture and sports among the youth.

"There is a degeneration of morals among the youth that is why I want to promote culture and sports," Mr Ekuma says.