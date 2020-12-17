Namibian Warriors Already At Work

The Brave Warriors of Namibia are about to start preparations ahead of the Total CHAN 2021 in Cameroon. In order to ensure the best result the interim head coach Bobby Samaria has called up a provisional squad of 31 players into camp in preparation for the tournament. Reports from Namibia say the players began training at the bubble camp in Windhoek on December 9, 2020. According to the reports training started the same day at the NFA Technical Centre. Training will hold twice a day; in the morning and in the afternoon. Samaria says the team will be hard at work to ensure that the players' fitness is brought to the best possible level and have them in great shape within reasonable time. The coach said the team is looking forward at playing one of the neighbouring countries in a friendly match to gain the needed game time. The Brave Warriors of Namibia will be coming to the African Nations Championship for the second time. During their first appearance in Morocco in 2018, the Brave Warriors were eliminated at the knock out stage of the competition when they lost to Morocco 0-2 in the quarterfinals. Their impressive performance during the previous edition will serve as encouragement for the team to do better in Cameroon. Bobby Samaria will be counting on the talents of some top strikers like Elmo Kambindu, Issaskar Gurirab, and Panduleni Nekundi, among others.