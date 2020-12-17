Cameroon: Intermediate Lions Comfort Fans

After a ten-day training session in Mbankomo, the players are on break to resume for the final camp in the days ahead.

Things seem to be going on well with the Intermediate Lions of Cameroon. The ninth training session of the team was marked by friendly matches with some clubs in the national championship. Throughout the training session at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo the players have proven their worth. Out of three friendlies played the Intermediate Lions have won all the matches.

During the friendly game against Colombe of Dja and Lobo at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 the Intermediate Lions beat Colombe 2-0. Yannick N'djeng from AS Futuro of Mfou scored the curtain raiser at the 39th minute. That was his third goal in the colours of the Intermediate Lions. This came after he scored two goals for the Intermediate Lions in a friendly match against Canon of Yaounde on the previous day. Patrick Mevoungou equally from AS Futuro increased scores two minutes after. The goal was the first for Mevoungou who was making his start for the Intermediate Lions. It was equally his second goal in four games for the team. The match ended 3-1 in favour of the Intermediate Lions. The two experienced players from AS Futuro put up excellent performances giving confidence to their fans and the technical bench. In another friendly game, the Intermediate Lions beat AS Fortuna 2-0.

With less than one month to the Total African Nations Championship, Coach Martin Ndtoungou Mpile and the technical staff will have one more training camp before coming up with the final list of players who will defend the country in the upcoming CHAN. The ninth training camp for the Intermediate Lions ended yesterday December 16, 2020. After ten days of intensive training the balance sheet is positive. In all, three games were played, three victories recorded, seven goals scored and no goal conceded.