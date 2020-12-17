Congo-Kinshasa: Remains of Lumumba Back Home Soon

17 December 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The remains of DR Congo's former Prime Minister Patrice Emery Lumumba will be repatriated from Belgium, President Félix Tshisekedi has announced. In a national address to the country in front of Parliament on Monday, he said the national hero will be given an appropriate burial.

"In June 2021, on the sidelines of the celebration of the 61st anniversary of our independence, the homeland will show its gratitude to Prime Minister Patrice Emery Lumumba, one of the national heroes whose relics will be repatriated and to whom we will give finally a burial worthy of his sacrifice for the party," the President said. Lumumba was assassinated on January 17, 1961.

