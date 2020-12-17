Cameroon: Carine Atezambong - Flying Cameroon's Flag High

She is among the three Cameroonian referees shortlisted for the sixth edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2021).

36-year-old Carine Atezambong is among the 47 referees shortlisted to take part in the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2021) scheduled to run from January 16 to February 7, 2021. She is amid the three Cameroonians whose names appeared on the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) list published recently. In the competition, she will serve as an assistant referee backing her Cameroonian peers, Central Referee Alioum Alioum and referee inspector Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue.

Apart from CHAN, chances are high for Carine Atezambong Fomo to take part in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. She was recently pre-selected alongside some 18 other Africans. Atezambong and her preselected peers will be part of the "Road to AUS/NZL" project where the best from the continent will be selected and a final list of referees and assistant referees will be unveiled later on.

Talking to CT, the referee said, "I cannot describe the choice that fell on me. CAF and FIFA officials can better explain but I must admit that I am honoured". "I am short of words to express my feelings because I neither realize nor imagine what has happened to me," she adds before promising to be the flag bearer of Cameroon in particular and of the African continent in general. She becomes the second female Cameroonian referee to be preselected ahead of the Women's World cup after Therese Raissa Neguel Damgoua who was preselected in 2015.

Atezambong is a certified teacher of sports and physical education who hails from the West region. She has participated in several referee refresher courses organised by FIFA and FECAFOOT. In 2010, the sports woman participated in a high-level capacity building exercise for referees organised by FECAFOOT. The former karateka and judoka became a FIFA assistant referee in 2014. Atezambong also participated in the Congo Brazzaville African games in 2015. She took part in the Elite A female RABAT internship in 2018.