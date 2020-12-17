Liberia: Hope for Young People's Executive Director Selected As Global Youth Ambassador

Monrovia — Influential Liberian youth, Thomas Tamba Bundoo, has been selected by YouthLead to serve as its Ambassador to Liberia. Mr. Bundoo currently serves as the executive Director of Hope for Young People Inc.

YouthLead is a USAID-funded platform that is designed for young change makers, making positive impact on their community through service, activism, advocacy, education, and entrepreneurship.

It was launched in 2018 under the USAID-funded project YouthPower Learning, where network members are focused on finding solutions by connecting people, ideas, and resources to tackle critical issues affecting young people at home and around the world.

As a YouthLead Ambassador, Bundoo is expected to lead activities and engagement with young change makers in his communities and country to promote YouthLead and increase engagement on the platform over the next six months.

Through his ambassadorship, he will help other young change makers connect with relevant events, networks, resources, and funding opportunities; create content and organize different activities; and elevate their own project and its impact.

In a statement issued in Monrovia following his selection, Mr. Bundoo said he was proud to represent the Red, White and Blue stripes across the globe after being chosen along with 21 others out of 3,100 young people who applied to serve as Youthlead Ambassadors globally.

"I will like to firstly extend my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the American People and the Youthlead team for the job well done and for also selecting me as one of the few ambassadors out of over 3,100 applicants globally, especially so, when there were other who were equally perhaps were more qualified than we are," Bundoo said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It's with great honor and humble respect that I accept the role to serve as a Youthlead Ambassador to Liberia. A role that will add more value to the work that I am currently doing in my home country, Liberia."

He also thanked his family and staff of his organization, the Hope for Young People Inc., for the tremendous support over the years and promised to live up to the terms and policy, and diligently execute the responsibilities that comes with this job.

On September 25 of this year, Bundoo was among the over 3,100 young people who applied globally to serve as Youthlead Ambassadors in their respective countries. Following a stiff vetting process which include an interview, Bundoo was selected, along with 21 other young people on December 7, 2020.