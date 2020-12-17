Liberia: Rep. Jeremiah Koung Wins Nimba Senatorial Seat

17 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Representative Jeremiah Kpan Koung of Senator Prince Johnson's Movement for Democratic Reconstruction (MDR) has been declared winner of the Nimba County mid-term senatorial election by the National Elections Commission (NEC). He won with 37,899 votes constituting 36.12%. He is followed by his closet rival Edith Gongloe-Weh of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

Edith accumulated 34,153 votes constituting 32.55%. The votes are from 741 polling places in Nimba County. Though Koung won on the ticket of MDR, he was backed by the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change which decided not to field a candidate in Nimba.

Rep. Koung's victory over the CPP's candidate who came very close is due to his alignment with Senator Johnson who is revered as the godfather of the county.

It is her second attempt. In 2011, she ended up runner up to Prince Johnson.

Meanwhile, the NEC on Wednesday continued the announcement of provisional results from the referendum with 'YES' vote leading the 'NO' votes for all of the eight-preposition forwarded for amendment.

