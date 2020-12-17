Liberia: EPA, Bea Mountain Assure Public of Instituting Measures to Prevent Disasters Associated With Ammonia Nitrate Amid Safety Concern

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Bea Mountain Mining Company (BMMC) have assured the public that stringent measures are being put in place to prevent any explosion or harm associated with ammonia nitrate used for mining activities.

FrontPageAfrica, in late August reported that a huge consignment of ammonia nitrate, about 4,000 metric tons, were imported into Liberia and stored at a heavily guarded area in the Port City of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The chemical, which was almost as twice as the one that caused the explosion in Beriut, Lebanon in September 2020 were brought to be used at the MNG Gold Mine in Kokoya, Bong County and BMMC's New Liberty Goldmine in Kinjor, Grand Cape Mount County.

At the time of the report, the EPA, the government office that supervises the import, export and use of chemicals, said it was unaware of the ammonia nitrate.

The report of the importation of the substance sparked public outcry, with some experts calling for the substance to be banned from Liberia.

However, at a joint news conference on Wednesday, the Executive Director of the EPA, Professor Wilson Tarpeh, alongside Mr. Roeland De Greef, Technical Manager of Bea Mountain, said the chemical is no longer stored at the site in Buchanan.

According to Prof. Tarpeh, the EPA's team of technicians have visited and conducted a full-scale environmental monitoring of the facility and initiated measures required for the safe management and transportation of the chemicals to Bea Mountain and MNG Gold in Grand Cape Mount and Bong Counties respectively.

The goal, he said, is to ensure that the chemicals are adequately managed at the temporary holding facility and that the public safety is duly assured.