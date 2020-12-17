Liberia: Two Nabbed for Attempting to Burglarize Stimulus Food Package Warehouse in Fendall

Monrovia — Two men believed to be in their 20s have been nabbed by residents in the Fendall Community, lower Montserrado for allegedly attempting to burglarize a facility used to store stimulus package food materials, which is expected to be distributed in the community.

Eyewitnesses and some of those who claimed to be victims of their alleged criminal acts said, the men also broke into three homes overnight.

They were reportedly caught at about 3:00am on Wednesday, when some residents who were serving guard at the stimulus package warehouse decided to check in at their respective homes.

An Elder of the Town, Morris Sunday, said the community members had decided to serve guard at the building used as warehouse for stimulus package food distribution, surmised that the two alleged criminals had made an attempt at the area, on the first day of arrival of consignments.

"When we observed that the area was being hit over night, we went there and they escaped. As a result, our Town Chief of BlackTom Town, Mamie BlackTom decided to sleep at the warehouse," Mr. Sunday said.

"So later, we all decided to keep watch at the area until the distribution begins."

Having heard of the decision to sleep at the warehouse, the community members in separate statements said the two alleged thieves, Fredreson (last name unstated) and Patrick Bayor, decided to burglarize some homes.

"They felt we were not home, so they were already breaking into other houses after they entered my room and took LD$4,000," a victim said.

They were caught with knives and some other items. One of the alleged criminals Patrick admitted to entering three homes with knives.