Namibia: Covid-19 Cases Continue to Rise - Second Wave Results in Spike of Infections

17 December 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Health and Social Services on Wednesday recorded a total of 363 new COVID-19 positive cases, an official announced.

"Today we recorded the highest number of confirmed cases ever since the two index cases for COVID-19 were reported on March 13, 2020. The Windhoek district cases constitute 60% of the total reported cases nationwide," the Minister of Health, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula said.

According to Shangula, among the reported cases included are learners, teachers from different schools and students from various institutions of higher learning, inmates and health care workers.

"We urge fellow citizens to adhere to health and hygiene protocols recommended for our protection including the new regulations announced this morning by the Namibian President. As we are at the edge of the COVID-19 pandemic precipice, it is everyone's responsibility to make sure that our families, friends, relatives, neighbors, workmates, communities and our country is safe," he added.

As of Wednesday Namibia has recorded, 17,276 cumulative cases, 15,196 recoveries and 164 deaths.

