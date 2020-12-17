Zimbabwe's Masiyiwa Appointed to Netflix Board

Strive Masiyiwa, Pixabay
Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa joins Netflix board of directors.
17 December 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Zimbabwe business mogul and philanthropist Strike Masiyiwa has been appointed to the content streaming giant Netflix Inc board of directors as the company looks for new markets on the African continent.

In a statement Wednesday, Netflix chairman and co-Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings announced Masiyiwa's appointment saying his entrepreneurship will bring valuable insights to the organisation.

"We are delighted to welcome Strive to the Netflix board, his entrepreneurship and vision in building businesses across Africa and beyond will bring valuable insights and experience to our board as we work to improve and serve more members all around the world." said Hastings

Masiyiwa becomes the first African to join the Netflix board which has more than 190 million subscribers across the globe.

His appointment ensures that Netflix still has one black director following the departure of Susan Rice who became first black board member in 2018. Rice is leaving to join President elect Joe Biden's administration.

The founder and executive director of Econet Global was named among the top 50 most important people in business in 2020 after his foundation the Higher Life Foundation paid in cash and others assistance to more than 1700 health care workers who had embarked on an industrial action.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

More on This
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board
Will Netflix Breathe New Life into African Films?
Vaya Africa Launches Electric Vehicle Service in Zimbabwe
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.