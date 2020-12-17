Nigeria: Northeast Group Backs Okorocha for President

17 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim

Bauchi — A political group, Northeast Foundation for Good Governance in Nigeria (NEFGGlN), has endorsed the former governor of Imo State and current Senator representing Imo West, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, for President in 2023.

A statement issued and signed yesterday by its Coordinator, Ibrahim Tafawa Balewa and Secretary-General, John Akevi respectively in Bauchi said the endorsement of Okorocha was as a result of not only his enviable track record as a non-tribalistic Nigerian and lover of peace but also his belief in fairness and unity of the country.

