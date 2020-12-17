Nigeria: Kaduna Orders Closure of Event Centres, Night Clubs

Kaduna — Kaduna state Government has ordered the closure of all even centres, night clubs and gymnasiums across the state as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the second wave of Covid-19 in the state.

The state government also stressed that all restaurants have now been restricted to takeaway services while transport operators are to reduce their capacity of passengers by 50 percent and must ensure that all passengers wear facemasks and observe physical distancing.

The directive which was issued by Governor Nasir El-Rufai during a live media chat with selected radio stations in Kaduna followed the presentation of Kaduna state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Amina Baloni who stated that the state was recording more than 100 infections daily adding that at such a rate, all our isolation facilities and hospitals could easily be overrun.

"We are seeing rates of infection that are up to 30 percent across the state, although they are more in the northern and central parts of the state. The new infections cut across all age groups but the working age population is most affected," Baloni had said.

El-Rufai however assured the people of the state that the government's immediate instinct was not to impose a lockdown of the state but warned that the state government was prepared to do what is necessary to save lives.

Also speaking at the media chat, the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe had said: "While pursuing livelihoods, going to work, dropping our children in school, travelling, shopping or engaging in congregational worship, there are many opportunities for the virus to spread. We all need to take the necessary precautions."