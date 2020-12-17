Nigeria: Clark Urges Dickson to Speak in Defence of Ijaw in Senate

17 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

Ijaw National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has voiced delight that the former Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Seriake Dickson, has been elected into the Senate.

Clark, who spoke when the former governor of Bayelsa State paid him a courtesy visit at his Abuja residence, voiced confidence that he would be an authentic voice for the Ijaws in the Senate.

The elder statesman rued treatment meted to the Ijaw nation and the entire Niger Delta region.

Clark said he supported the former governor for the position because of his qualities.

Also speaking, Senator Dickson, who said he visited to thank the Ijaw leader for his support in his quest for the Senate office informed him that he had been elected and finally sworn into office as Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

