Nigeria: Chelsea Striker Open, Fiabema, Ready to Represent Nigeria

Chelsea super kid striker, Bryan Fiabema's international future lies with the Nigeria's national team despite the teen star being provisionally cap-tied to his country of birth Norway, according to his father Mina Fiabema.

Bryan comes from a sports family as his father played field hockey back in his secondary school days and his sister also plays football.

The 17-year-old has had a fine start to the 2020-2021 season, scoring four goals in seven league appearances for Chelsea U-23s and was nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month for October 2020.

"Bryan is eligible to represent Nigeria and Norway, I have always advised him to play for Nigeria and he's actually open to it," Fiabema told allnigeriasoccer.com.

"He wants to play for Nigeria, he's 17 now so can't play for Nigeria U17s, in the next one, two years if there's an opportunity for him to play for the U20s, he'll want to come.

"It's not just about me influencing him, he has followed Nigerian football, followed Nigeria at the World Cup, and at a very tender age of 10, 11, he had the Nigerian flag in his room.

"The last World Cup we went for, he asked me to buy him a Nigerian jersey, so he loves Nigeria but unfortunately he hasn't been there".

Fiabema Snr revealed that his son was crazy about former Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo in his formative years as a footballer and started out his career as a winger before he was converted to a number 9 by Norway's U17 national team, then Chelsea.

"I don't know if he idolises any Nigerian player, I only know of one international player he idolises and follows and that player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

"From what I saw his best position is playing from the right of attack but Chelsea are playing him as a main striker and he's also delivering.

"The Norwegian U17 were using him as a top nine and he was playing from the wing at Tromso.

"He models his game after Ronaldo, when he was younger he always asked for boots with CR7.

"He's grown so now he's beginning to be himself, when he was much younger he walks and balances like him, everything about him was Ronaldo.