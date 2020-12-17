Somalia: Opposition Condemn Deployment of Haram'ad Police in Mogadishu

17 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The council of the presidential union have condemned the deployment of Turkish-trained Haram'ad police unit on Thursday morning to some of the presidential candidates' residences in Mogadishu.

In a joint statement, the presidential candidates condemned the move by the Somali government and the closure of roads.

"We again warn President Farmajo to refrain from using force to oppress the public and politicians," read part of the joint statement.

"Candidates have again warned against using security forces for political gain for personal gain, calling for the force not to be used to oppress and harass civilians,"

Candidates have also warned the Somali president to reconsider his alleged harassment of opposition politicians.

This comes as more troops have been deployed on some roads this morning, especially major roads linking the residential homes and headquarters of opposition parties, have been blocked off this morning locking out residents from entering or leaving the affected areas.

Security forces are reportedly firing bullets to disperse opposition protesters in Haantadheer near Ex-Control Afgooye area.

