Nigeria: Another Rep Dumps PDP for APC

17 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

The defecting lawmaker cited division and crisis in his local government chapter of the PDP.

A member of the House of Representatives, Sam Onuigbo has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker, who represents Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency of Abia State, made his defection known in a letter read by the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday.

The lawmaker cited division and crisis in his local government chapter of the PDP.

As the tradition, the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu kicked against his colleague's action and urged the speaker to declare his seat vacant, a request which as expected was not granted.

Mr Onuigbo's defection comes as the third consecutive defection in the floor of the house since Tuesda

A total of three lawmakers defected to the ruling APC since the beginning of this week. Mr Onuigbo's defection makes it the fourth.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.