Nigeria: Another Rep Dumps PDP for APC

The defecting lawmaker cited division and crisis in his local government chapter of the PDP.

A member of the House of Representatives, Sam Onuigbo has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker, who represents Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency of Abia State, made his defection known in a letter read by the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday.

As the tradition, the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu kicked against his colleague's action and urged the speaker to declare his seat vacant, a request which as expected was not granted.

Mr Onuigbo's defection comes as the third consecutive defection in the floor of the house since Tuesda

A total of three lawmakers defected to the ruling APC since the beginning of this week. Mr Onuigbo's defection makes it the fourth.