Nigeria: Army, SSS, Police Cordon Off Abakaliki Market

17 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By James Eze

A security source said ammunition was discovered at the market

The Nigerian Army and other security agencies on Thursday have cordoned off the Abakaliki Building Materials Market.

The security agents were said to have surrounded the market in a commando-style around 9 a.m.

They refused entry to the market to everyone while those already in the market before they arrived were not allowed to leave.

They also closed off the Afikpo Road leading to the market forcing motorists to take alternate routes.

The road is the main entrance into Abakaliki from the Enugu-Abakaliki expressway and so the closure caused heavy traffic around the area.

A security source said the security agencies were at the market following alleged discovery of a cache of ammunition in the market.

"We are still investigating," the source said.

A source at the market claimed the ammunition was loaded in a truck and concealed with other goods.

The source claimed the goods were bound for Yola, Adamawa State.

However, the source's claims could not be independently verified at press time.

Police Commissioner Philip Maku did not respond to numerous queries for comment to this story.

It was also gathered that the state governor, David Umahi, later visited the market around 11 p.m. to see things for himself.

Details soon.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.