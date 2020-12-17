Nigeria: Army, SSS, Police Cordon Off Abakaliki Market

A security source said ammunition was discovered at the market

The Nigerian Army and other security agencies on Thursday have cordoned off the Abakaliki Building Materials Market.

The security agents were said to have surrounded the market in a commando-style around 9 a.m.

They refused entry to the market to everyone while those already in the market before they arrived were not allowed to leave.

They also closed off the Afikpo Road leading to the market forcing motorists to take alternate routes.

The road is the main entrance into Abakaliki from the Enugu-Abakaliki expressway and so the closure caused heavy traffic around the area.

A security source said the security agencies were at the market following alleged discovery of a cache of ammunition in the market.

"We are still investigating," the source said.

A source at the market claimed the ammunition was loaded in a truck and concealed with other goods.

The source claimed the goods were bound for Yola, Adamawa State.

However, the source's claims could not be independently verified at press time.

Police Commissioner Philip Maku did not respond to numerous queries for comment to this story.

It was also gathered that the state governor, David Umahi, later visited the market around 11 p.m. to see things for himself.

