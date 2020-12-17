Nigeria: NEMA Provides Food Assistance to 2.7 Million IDPs in Borno

17 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri — The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has provided food intervention to 2.7 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno state from January to December this year.

Each household received 25kg of beans, 12.5 kg of rice and maize each and 4.6 kilogram of condiments as approved by the Director General of the Agency, AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd) as part of the federal government's efforts to ease the hardship of IDPs displaced by insurgency.

Head Food Distribution NEMA Northeast, Umar Sani made this known during the monthly distribution exercise to 4,800 households at Farm Center Camp in Maiduguri.

Mr. Sani explained that the Agency distributes foods items monthly to 228,000 IDPs in 20 camps, host communities and liberated areas in the state.

According to him, the food assistance has greatly help in mitigating food crisis in the camps.

The NEMA Head of food distribution expressed commitment of the Agency to sustain the exercise to improve the well-being of displaced persons.

"We don't have problems with the IDPs, since January to date, there was no complain of hunger among the IDPs, food are being distributed to them before the end of every month since the coming of the present Director General NEMA and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs".

He urged the displaced persons not to sell the items as government is doing everything possible to improve their livelihood.

Some of the beneficiaries in Farm Center Camp Ruqayya Jugudum from Mafa and Isiyaka Umoru from konduga appreciated the gesture from NEMA.

They explained that their families can now afford three square meals courtesy of the food intervention from NEMA.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.