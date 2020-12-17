South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Coronavirus Covid-19 On 15 Desember

press release

As of 1pm on 15 December, the Western Cape has 24 485 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 157 348 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 127 687 recoveries.

The Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard also features additional data including active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. Access the data dashboard here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

The Western Cape has recorded 51 additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 5176. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

This afternoon, I held my weekly digital press conference in which I provided an update on the Covid-19 situation in the Western Cape. The full briefing can be viewed here: https://fb.watch/2ovKGcqeA_/

Building hospital capacity for the future:

The number of cases we have recorded in the province have now surpassed the number of cases we experienced during the first peak. Our test positivity rates and our hospitalisations are also rapidly approaching the levels we saw during the first peak. The number of deaths in the province are also starting to increase. The situation is serious and we should all treat it as such.

During the first wave of the pandemic, we took the decision to open and operate field hospitals in the metro, to manage the hospital load. We have continued to operate the Brackengate Hospital of Hope which has a 338 bed capacity throughout this period, mindful that a second wave would be possible. This hospital continues to function and we currently have 253 patients admitted there.

In the rural areas of the province, our focus was on putting extra beds into our own facilities, which will act as legacy projects and which will expand the capacity and improve the functioning of our hospitals, in George, Hermanus, Worcester, Paarl and Vredendal beyond Covid-19 and into the future.

Approximately 300 acute beds and 135 ICU beds have been added into our system this way.

For the second wave, we will be taking this same approach in the metro region so that the investment into healthcare that we make now, remains in our own infrastructure and does not need to be closed down again at a later date. This way it will continue to benefit the province and its residents well into the future, in line with our commitment to dignity and wellbeing.

We have identified potential for another 180 beds in the metro, depending on the installation of oxygen points and staff availability. These can be scaled up if and when they are required.

Since the beginning of this pandemic, the Western Cape Government has worked hard to ensure appropriate care for those who need it. Throughout the second wave, we will continue to do this, however we need residents to work with us to flatten the curve and reduce the pressure on our hospital systems and the healthcare workers.

Our healthcare workers have had a long year at the frontline, they are tired and they remain at high risk for contracting Covid-19 themselves. The best way we can protect them, is by protecting ourselves. We must all take the appropriate safety measures to reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19: wear your mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing. This festive season, avoid large crowds, gatherings and places where there is close contact or overcrowding. I also call on everyone to use alcohol responsibly to reduce the burden of trauma on our hospital systems. The Western Cape Government, together with law enforcement, the Western Cape Liquor Authority and traffic are also increasing enforcement operations throughout this time.