South Africa: Judge Hlophe Has No Case to Answer, His Four-Man Legal Powerhouse Tells Judicial Conduct Tribunal

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's legal team submitted a final, 'no case to answer' written submission on Tuesday, 15 December, to the Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing his gross misconduct matter.

The submission, signed off by Dr Courtenay Griffiths QC, Barnabas Xulu, Thabani Masuku SC and Thembalihle Sidaki, maintains that the complaints against Judge Hlophe by fellow judges were "manufactured" and that he should be discharged.

Judges, the quartet argued, should not be placed "in fear, through manufactured complaint or blatant criticism".

In democratic societies, the team added, "judges must not be liable to disciplinary sanctions, or premature retirement because their decisions, discussions or expression of views do not find favour with the powers that be, or with any powerful vested interest, or with prevailing public opinion".

Judge Hlophe's team equated the Judicial Conduct Tribunal akin to a "criminal prosecution" and accused Justices Chris Jafta and Bess Nkabinde of altering statements after 12 years, not out of their own volition but under duress.

"JP is entitled to make a submission of no case to answer [in local lingua, a discharge], on the basis there is no evidence that the JP committed the offence referred to in the charge sheet," his...