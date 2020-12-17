South Africa: Karoo Roads - Faces, Places and Incredible Spaces

analysis

Karoo Roads is a collector's treasure box of trips and tales gathered from more than a decade of research and rubber-on-the-road experiences, penned and photographed by two award-winning travel writers -- Chris Marais and Julienne du Toit. Here they give us a snippet of the loveliest, toughest, most creative and downright crazy characters, critters and cultures you will meet between its pages.

Aberdeen, Eastern Cape: Sagrys van Jaarsveld and Johanna van Wyk in their nifty bike and cart contraption. When we first met them in 2009, Sagrys used to pedal Johanna from Aberdeen to Graaff-Reinet and back for shopping - a trip of more than 110km. Calvinia, Northern Cape: Steven Charles teaching the youngsters of Calvinia West to play golf on the speed humps with donated clubs and balls. In many small towns, Rastafarians help to educate children, rehabilitate criminals, and protect women. Graaff-Reinet, Eastern Cape: Pieter Salman Bantom and Julie Hobson ride the rangelands at Elandskloof farm north of Graaff-Reinet. The farm, branded as Karoo Ranching, was once a sheep farm but is now frequently used as a film set, a wedding venue, an unusual place for corporate workshops, and a destination for horseback cattle drives. Jagersfontein, southern Free...