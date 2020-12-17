Ghana: Vice President Bawumia Tours Kantamanto Fire Scene, Hints of New Market

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has assured of the government commitment to reconstructing and better protect the country's markets and trading space including that of the Kantamanto market which was engulfed by fire on Tuesday.

Dr Bawumia, accompanied by the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashittey and officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), on Wednesday, gave the hint when he toured parts of the Kantamanto market devastated by fire.

The leadership of the market said at least 2,592 persons have been directly affected by the fire, with sheds, stalls and 'warehouses' razed to the ground.

Many traders expressed deep pain about the loss particularly of school uniforms procured for supply ahead of the re-opening of schools when Covid-19 restrictions are eased to allow schooling. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Vice President Bawumia indicated he would lead a government delegation to meet with the leadership of the market and other stakeholders to look at ways at providing humanitarian, as well as business support to the affected traders.

The meeting will also discuss the modalities for the reconstruction of the market with more durable material instead of the current use of wood, as well as explore ways of beefing up security, he hinted.

The Vice President said: "While investigations continue into this tragedy, we also have work to do. I have thus called for a meeting on Friday, in my office, with the leadership of the market and all the stakeholders in the operation of this market in particular and markets in general, to discuss how we can, firstly, help the victims in Kantamanto, by providing some assistance. NADMO is already here, but we will do more.

"Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, we will look at rebuilding, using more durable, fire-resistant material instead of wood, to prevent such devastation in the future. We will also look at ways to better protect our markets. As you can see, I have members of the security apparatus with me here. We have already begun discussions on that front."