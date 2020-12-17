Ghana: Collaborate Effectively to Ensure Smooth Transition - - Chief of Staff

The Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has urged members of the Presidential Transitional Team to work together to ensure the smooth transition of the second term of the current administration.

She said effective collaboration and team-work would afford the Transitional Team the necessary skills, organisational and managerial competence to discharge the mandate given them by the President efficiently.

She said each member of the team has unique skills and competence in their area of speciality and if harnessed, they would deliver the task they have been charged to perform.

Mrs Osei-Opare, who was addressing the Transitional Team at its inaugural meeting at the Accra International Conference Centre, charged members of the team to work assiduously to furnish the President with its report a day before the second inauguration of the President on January 7, 2021.

She said she has confidence in the ability of the team to deliver their duties in accordance with the tradition of public service and in the interest of the state.

She added that the various sub-committees prescribed by Section four of the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012, (Act 845), which include the Inauguration Sub-committee, Government Machinery Sub-committee, the Presidency Sub-committee and others were also expected to work in tandem with the Transitional Team.

She said all these sub-committees would play key roles in the smooth transition of the current administration.

Mrs. Osei-Opare used the occasion to commend the people of Ghana for the roles they played in ensuring successful Parliamentary and Presidential elections.

"Indeed, Ghana has once again demonstrated to the world that it is a beacon of democracy on the continent of Africa", she added.

Also, at the meeting were heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Regional Coordinating Councils to submit their handing over notes to the Transition Team.

Copies of the notes are expected to be submitted to Parliament, the Chief Justice, the Council of State and the Public Records and Archives Administration Department.

Section 1(3) of Act 845 stipulates that "where the incumbent President is re-elected for a second term, the President shall designate members of the Transition Team."

In accordance with this subsection, the President has designated a 15-member Transitional Team to ensure the smooth transfer of power to his next government.

The team is chaired by the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and the other members are, the Senior Minister, Mr Yaw Osafo Maafo; the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Gloria Akuffo; the Minister for Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta; the Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery; the Minister for Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mrs Shirley Ayorkor Botchway.

Other members of the team include Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama; Minister for National Security, Mr Albert Kan Dapaah; the Head of the Civil Service, Nana Dwamena; the Head of the Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur; the Chair of the Public Services Commission, Dr Janet Ampadu Folie; Secretary to the Cabinet, Mrs. Mercy Debrah; the National Security Co-Ordinator, Mr. Joshua Kyeremeh and the Ag. Chief Director, Office of the President, Mr. Henry Wood.

According to the Chief of Staff, Minister for Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has been designated as the spokesperson for the Transitional Team.