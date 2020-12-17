South Africa: Putting the Public Back Into Public Health - Communities Organising Solidarity Responses to Covid-19

analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic and its socioeconomic consequences have affected all eastern and southern African (ESA) countries. The long-term impacts still remain to be seen. While Covid-19 affects everyone, it does not affect everyone equally. It has entrenched and exacerbated the extreme inequalities and injustices that existed before the pandemic.

The collective insecurity generated by the pandemic requires a decisive public health response. This response has, however, tended to apply centralised, top-down and undemocratic decision-making, often using "war" narratives that prompt or reinforce fear, and that promote individual self-protection.

Reactive interventions have not adequately taken local conditions and rights into account, prevented longer-term harms to health -- including from gender violence -- nor protected income, food security or social trust.

However, the pandemic also offers an important opportunity to demonstrate that alternative, people-centred, democratic and collective responses are possible. Indeed they are essential, not just to prevent and contain infection and mitigate the impact of the pandemic, but also to "build back" using a stronger, more compassionate and equity-driven form of public health.

In October, EQUINET published 42 case studies of community action on Covid-19 that collectively demonstrate examples of this. The case studies come from different settings, income levels and...