South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Limpopo Declining Dam Water Levels

15 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation's weekly report shows that Limpopo provincial water levels have declined this week, bringing them to 55.8% from last week's 56.1%. The dam levels show a continual decrease from last year when levels were at a low of 59.5% during this period.

In Vhembe District, Nandoni Dam supplied by Levhuvhu River, has slightly decreased from 93.4 to 93.2% this week. Vondo Dam has however, experienced a slight increase of 86.3% this week, compared to last week's level of 85.5%.

De Hoop Dam in Steelpoort, which supplies the community of Sekhukhune and the local mining industries, is at 87.8%, showing a slight decrease compared to last week at 88.3%. Flag Boshielo has also declined to 80.7% this week, compared to last week's 81.9%. The dam is continually on a downward spiral as it recorded 116.7%. last year at this time.

Glen Alpine Dam in Mokgalakwena is also critically low at 5.7% this week compared to last week's 6.5%. A critically low Domdraai Dam in Sterk River remained unchanged with 8.4% this week. Mokolo Dam in Mokolo River has also experienced a decline with 39.9% this week, compared to last week's 40.0%.

However, other dams in Limpopo Province have seen a slight increase as a result of recent rainfalls. Ebenezer Dam in Groot Letaba, which supplies majority of the communities around Polokwane, has experienced an increase from 15.6% last week to 16.5% this week.

Tzaneen Dam which supplies water for farmers for irrigation in the area has also experienced a slight increase from 9.5% to 10.2%. The Department of Water and Sanitation calls on farmers to be cautious when using water as the dam is not improving and the farmer's produce will be affected if the dam runs dry.

The department of Water and Sanitation calls on the residents to use water with care as some dams in Limpopo province continue to drop alarmingly.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

