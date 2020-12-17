South Africa: Smear and Loathing - Cop Versus Cop Versus Gangster in an Unseemly Melee That Betrays the People's Trust

analysis

If claims levelled against certain police officers in the Western Cape prove true, devious state thugs have betrayed the residents of South Africa's most gang-stricken province. But if the claims are malicious untruths, it will show just how low those behind the smear campaigns have sunk to undermine trust in policing.

In a Cape Town courtroom in January 2018, claims emerged that the head of detectives in the Western Cape, Major-General Jeremy Vearey, was a member of the 27s gang and worked with the gang's leader to have an attorney murdered.

Fast-forward nearly three years and claims of a similar nature have been made in another Cape Town courtroom. This time the claims focus on the head of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU), Major-General Andre Lincoln, and are along the lines that he wanted a criminal suspect and the suspect's partner to help him carry out a hit on someone who had been threatening him and his colleague, AGU member Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

Charl Kinnear murder trial will expose the extent of the rot in the SAPS

In both these instances, the claims were made during the early stage of a court case, so neither Vearey nor Lincoln were able to...