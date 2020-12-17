Namibia: Benjamin Backs Youth

COLLIN Benjamin says it would be a travesty to not include some of the Young Warriors in Namibia's African Nations Championship (Chan) squad.

The former Brave Warriors captain believes "the boys are good enough" to play for the senior national side, especially while confidence is still sky high following their recent historic exploits in South Africa.

Namibia secured a first ever qualification to next year's under-20 Africa Cup of Nations finals, after finishing runners-up to Mozambique at the Cosafa men's u20 Championship on Sunday.

The Chan finals, a tournament exclusively for players who play in their home country, is slated for Cameroon from 16 January to 7 February 2021.

Benjamin is among a handful of the country's most successful exports, having spent 13 years as a professional in Germany. He left for Europe aged 21.

"In European football, you're already old at that age. They feel there's not much they can teach you at that stage. I got my break through hard work and luck," said Benjamin, who was on HSV Hamburg's books from 2001 to 2011 before ending his career at 1860 Munich.

During his illustrious European adventure, Benjamin shared the pitch with elite players like Thierry Henry, Michael Ballack, Miroslav Klose, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Thomas Muller, Robinho, Luis Figo and Ronaldinho.

Earlier this week, Brave Warriors's head coach Bobby Samaria said while they impressed, the youngsters should be gradually introduced to senior football. However, he did not indicate that they would be considered for the Chan squad.

Benjamin is of the opinion that they be given a run out with the big boys immediately.

"I think we will fail these boys if none of them make it into the Brave Warriors' Chan squad. I would rather have three or four of those boys on the bench than a 33-year-old. It says a lot about us as a country and our priorities if we don't do that," said Benjamin.

"We might get beaten with big scores, but it's better to lose with kids who need the experience to grow than to lose with old men at the end of their careers. That experience is priceless."

FOOTPRINTS

It is no secret that the regressing Brave Warriors' ranks require urgent replenishing. The average age of the starting eleven during last month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying losses against Mali was 29.

At 25, defender Vitapi Ngaruka was Namibia's youngest player on the pitch.

In contrast, the effervescent Mali Eagles started with an average age of 23, including a 19 year-old. Namibia is all but out of the running for a spot in Cameroon and may as well use the remaining two matches, away to Chad and then home against Guinea to start rebuilding.

"Like they say, if you're good enough, you're old enough. It should be about catching them while they are young," said Benjamin.

Also working against Namibia's promising players is that they have little to no discernible footprint, which puts off would be suitors, says Benjamin who founded the MTC Hopsol Soccer Youth League in 2017.

The league, based in Windhoek, offers 9 to 19 year-olds a platform to develop their football skills.

"The scouts think we are a flash in the pan. They want to come and see that the player who impressed at Cosafa is not a one hit wonder. But there's no football for about two years. They will go to Mozambique or Zambia and look for a player similar to the one that impressed them," Benjamin said.

"Where do I go and see [Young Warriors captain Steven] Damaseb play? I don't care who's right or wrong, NPL or NFA, let's start playing," he continued.

"When I coached the youth team at 1860 Munich, our evaluation was not on how many games we won, but on how many players made it from there to the first team.

"An under-19 player in Europe has about 200-plus games under his belt already, while ours are not even at 20. That mileage is what scouts look at. Where's Damaseb's history? Where's his present, apart from Cosafa. We won't hear about them until the next national team duty when they have to go to Afcon. That is the sad reality."

INVESTMENT

Benjamin's view is not dissimilar to that of former Brave Warriors assistant coach Woody Jacobs.

He referenced a number of Europe's leading clubs who are giving prodigious youth a chance when encouraging Namibian clubs to follow suit.

Players like 18 year-olds Ansu Fati and Pedri are first team regulars for Barcelona, so too is English midfielder Jude Bellingham (17) at Borussia Dortmund, Canadian defender Alphonso Davies (20) at Bayern Munich, Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood (both 19 and English).

Jacobs said: "The only way to get better is to play more. The boys must play."

To guarantee more minutes on the park, a substantial investment and system overhaul is required.

"I think we need to re-look the way we do things from FA and premier league to central government. There is a serious need to do more to get private companies to invest in football development," Jacobs advised.

"What more can these kids do to show that they have the ability to keep our nation's flag flying high? They just qualified for a major tournament without active football in the country."

Getting investors on board is a difficult mission because the Namibian football brand is tainted. The perennial discord in domestic football administration is not attractive to private businesses.

"At the moment, the soccer brand is being kept alive by the national teams. Some companies don't want to touch it [football]. What they've seen over the years is not what they want to be associated with. If run correctly and properly, football will thrive in Namibia," said Benjamin.

He would like to see more compatriots make the move abroad, especially to European football where the rewards are handsome.

"Just take the example of Hotto and Shalulile. They are getting big bucks and bringing in foreign currency and attention to our country. If we can get about 10 guys going out per year, imagine how much foreign direct investment we will have," Benjamin explained.

"When our president goes out of the country, he's looking for investors. We have the guys to attract investors. Lots of them. Not only in football, they are in arts as well. We must mould our talent and sell it to the world," he said.