South Africa: MEC Bheki Ntuli Inspects Enforcement of Covid-19 Regulations At Kwazulu-Natal Beaches

16 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Following the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa to close KwaZulu-Natal beaches on certain high peak days, the MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli, today 16 December 2020 conducted an inspection to ensure enforcement of Covid-19 regulations at beaches in the province.

The closure of beaches on identified busy days is part of bold interventions by the government to curb the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A comprehensive plan to secure the beaches and other public spaces has been developed. The plan will also ensure the enforcement of the curfew and other regulations, including the monitoring of the sale of alcohol and the movement of people.

MEC Ntuli was accompanied by Ethekwini Municipality Mayor Cllr Mxolisi Kaunda, SAPS Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula and SAPS Deputy Provincial Commissioner Major-General Thulani Gonya.

