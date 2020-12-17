Angola: Health Ministry Prepares Covid-19 Vaccines Cold Chain

Luanda — Cold chain for packaging of the Covid-19 vaccines has almost been completed, the minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, said Wednesday.

The minister was speaking at the end of a stock-taking meeting of the Multi-sector Commission for Prevention and Fight against Covid-19.

The cold chain is located in the Central Medicine and Medical Resource Purchase and Supply of Angola (CECOMA).

"The infrastructure will be available for the health authorities in the first weeks of January 2021", stressed the minister.

Sílvia Lutucuta stated that the first vaccines are to arrive in the country in February, adding that Angola is working on the issue with the Covax initiative.

As for the second phase for the acquisition of the vaccines, Lutucuta said that the country will cooperate with the World Bank on necessary financing.

The first phase of the vaccine will cover 20 percent of the people, with top priority to those in frontline, amongst health employees, police officers, and military members.

As for the third stage, the minister stated that the intention is to vaccinate the majority of the population.

The minister Sílvia Lutucuta recently announced that the country foresees to get 5 million, of the 12 million Covid-19 vaccines, by February 2021.

Speaking at press conference aimed to update the Presidential Decree measures on the Situation of Public Calamity, the minister said that the remaining shots (seven million of vaccines) may reach in April 2021.

In addition to Pfizer vaccines, the minister said that the country may also get other vaccines previously certified and authorised by the health bodies.